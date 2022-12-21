Roger Goodell Issues Statement After Death Of Franco Harris

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Former Pittsburgh Steelers Jerome Bettis and Franco Harris talk before the #30 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has released an official statement on the death of Hall of Famer Franco Harris.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Franco Harris," Goodell wrote. "He meant so much to Steelers fan as the Hall of Fame running back who helped form the nucleus of the team's dynasty of the '70s, but he was much more. He was a gentle soul who touched so many in the Pittsburgh community and throughout the entire NFL. Franco changed the way people thought of the Steelers, of Pittsburgh, and of the NFL.

"He will forever live in the hears of Steelers fans everywhere, his teammates, and the city of Pittsburgh. Our condolences go out to his wife, Dana, and their son, Dok."

Harris, 72, passed away overnight according to his family. No cause of death has been provided yet.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris currently sits 15th all-time on the NFL career rushing yards chart.

He was slated to have his No. 32 retired by the Steelers on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception."