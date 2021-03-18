Roger Goodell Comments On The NFL’s New Media Deal

The NFL’s new media rights deal, officially announced this afternoon, has drawn plenty of reaction around the sports world.

The new pact, which will go into effect for the 2023 season and run through the 2033 season, features agreements with five different media networks: Amazon, CBS, NBC, ESPN/ABC and FOX. The most noteworthy addition is Amazon, which will exclusively broadcast Thursday Night Football.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell provided comments on the deal, which will run for a total of $110 billion over the lifetime of the new contract.

“We want to provide our fans with more games on more platforms than ever before, and these deals achieve that,” Goodell said.

One thing this announcement proves is that the NFL is not hurting for viewership, or money, as some have suggested in the past.

It will also be interesting to follow how the league tries to break through on additional platforms over time.