Here’s Where Roger Goodell Will Reportedly Be For The NFL Draft

We already know this year’s NFL Draft will look different for the teams participating. It will also feature major changes for commissioner Roger Goodell.

Typically, Goodell is on stage to announce and greet every first-round pick. As a result of the league complying with social distancing guidelines, there’s no in-person draft, so Goodell can’t meet any prospects.

He can, and will, however announce each first-round pick. But instead of being behind a podium in Las Vegas, like he was supposed to be, Goodell will reportedly do it from the comfort of his own home.

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Goodell will announce every first-round pick from his basement in Bronxville, N.Y.. That means the entire television audience will get a look at the Goodell mancave.

This setup will truly be unlike any we’ve seen…ever. Then again, this draft won’t be like anything we’re accustomed to.

Already, we’re seeing reports of teams concerned about the possibility for mishaps during a virtual draft. In theory, NFL organizations should be able to handle the change, but you never know.

Things could get crazy.