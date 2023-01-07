Roger Goodell Pens Letter To NFL Fans After Damar Hamlin Incident

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL world was understandably heartbroken when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field this past Monday. Thankfully, he is making remarkable progress in his recovery.

The Bills announced that Hamlin's breathing tube was removed. Additionally, the team said his neurologic function remains intact.

On Saturday morning, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote an open letter to fans around the country.

Goodell is overwhelmed by all the love and support Hamlin received this week.

"Seeing the entire NFL family -- teams, players, coaches, and fans like you -- band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient," Goodell wrote.

Goodell added that he hopes to see Hamlin back at Buffalo's facility sooner than later.

"I'm deeply hopeful that with his continued progress, there is a good chance Damar himself will be watching his teammates. We are grateful for and humbled by all who played a role as he continues on his road to recovery."

Players and coaches for all 32 NFL teams will show their support for Hamlin this weekend by wearing "Love for Damar 3" shirts during pregame warmups.

We're all wishing Hamlin a full and speedy recovery.