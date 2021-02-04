Roger Goodell Reacts To The NFL’s Head Coaching Cycle

Every NFL team looking for a new head coach has finally found one after the Houston Texans hired former Ravens assistant David Culley.

In all, there were eight vacancies filled following the close of the 2020 season. Among those eight teams, only two hired a minority head coach and Culley was the only Black coach hired to become a head coach.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear he wasn’t happy with how the hires unfolded, but said he doesn’t want to get in the way of the “natural process” teams undergo when hiring a new coach.

“It wasn’t what we expected. And it’s not what we expect going forward. They’re not the outcomes we wanted. But we want it to be a natural process,” Goodell said via NFL insider Mark Maske.

There were several Black candidates who were expected to land new opportunities this season. Everyone around the NFL – fans and analysts included – thought Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would finally get his chance.

He’s interviewed for head coaching vacancies each of the past two season, but was passed over once again.

He wasn’t alone either. Several other coaches like Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistants Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles were expected to be in demand as well.

Eric Bieniemy brushed off being snubbed yet again. He’s focused on winning another Super Bowl this weekend. He’ll face off against both Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles.

In the end, the Texans and New York Jets were the only team to hire a non-white candidate. New York hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. He becomes the first Muslim head coach in NFL history.