Roger Goodell Releases Statement On Don Shula’s Death

The NFL community is reminiscing on Don Shula’s incredible career following his passing Monday morning. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a heartfelt statement to remember Shula’s impact in the league.

The Dolphins announced Shula “passed away peacefully at his home” at the age of 90 Monday morning. The former Miami coach remains the only coach in NFL history to lead his team to a perfect season.

Shula’s impact in the NFL will be remembered forever. Goodell honored the former Dolphins head coach in a touching statement Monday morning.

“Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game,” Goodell wrote. “He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives. The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life.”

Shula was an NFL head coach for an astounding 33 seasons. The NFL legend started his head coaching career with the Baltimore Colts before taking over for the Dolphins in 1970.

Shula led the 1972 Dolphins to a perfect record and subsequent Super Bowl victory. The 1972 Dolphins remains the only team in NFL history to complete a perfect season.

The NFL coaching legend’s impact in the league will be remembered.