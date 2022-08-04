Roger Goodell Reportedly Makes Decision On Appeal Hearing

The NFL decided on Wednesday that it'll appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to personally handle Watson's appeal process. However, it's being reported that he won't go that route.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Goodell will designate someone who's not with the league office to handle this situation.

NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson handled Watson's initial ruling.

Watson's behavior was described as “predatory” and “egregious" in Robinson's 16-page ruling.

“Although this is the most significant punishment ever imposed on an NFL player for allegations of non-violent sexual conduct, Mr. Watson’s pattern of conduct is more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL,” Robinson wrote.

It's being reported that the NFL is seeking a much lengthier suspension for Watson. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the league may pursue an indefinite suspension.

Additionally, the NFL will also try to impose a monetary fine on Watson. He's currently set to lose just $57,500 per each game missed this season.

There's currently no timetable for a final decision on Watson. Situations like this could linger for a while, especially if this goes to court.