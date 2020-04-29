NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Voluntarily Takes Massive Pay Cut

On Wednesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the NFL is implementing salary cuts and furloughs across league staff.

So what does that mean for commissioner Roger Goodell? Well, according to the report from Ben Fischer, Goodell asked that his salary be cut to $0.

The owners from around the league happily obliged. Goodell, one of the highest-paid people in sports, is taking one for the team by not accepting a salary.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Goodell accepted the massive pay cut earlier this month. Fischer expanded on the cuts: “Salary cuts are tiered based on job title, and nobody earning under $100K is affected. Also furloughs are for staff who can’t do their work from home.”

According to a report from Yahoo Sports!, Goodell was set to make as much as $40 million this season if incentives were hit this season.

Schefter noted Goodell’s decision to take less money won’t have an impact on the 2020 season.

“Goodell’s voluntary salary reduction has nothing to do with the league’s prospects for the 2020 season,” Schefter noted. “League is planning on playing the 2020 season as scheduled at this time, and will be prepared to make adjustments if necessary.”

It’s a classy move from Goodell, even if it’s one that he can easily afford.