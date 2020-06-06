Roger Goodell Responds To Viral Video From Star Players

The NFL released a statement a week ago following the death of George Floyd. But players within the league aren’t satisfied with Roger Goodell’s lack of concrete action to help the Black Lives Matter movement. Goodell has since responded with a personal video addressing racism and players within the NFL.

Several NFL stars including Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ezekiel Elliot released a powerful video this past week. In the video, the players called out Goodell and the NFL. They want Goodell to “codemn racism” and admit his wrongdoing in silencing Colin Kaepernick’s silent kneeling protest.

It appears Goodell has listened to the players within his league. The NFL commissioner responded to the video with a video of his own on Friday evening.

Goodell started the video by first offering his condolences to “all the families who’ve endured police brutality.” He then specifically condemned racism and admitted the league was wrong in silencing NFL player protests and failing to listen. Goodell’s full message can be found in the post below:

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

This, of course, contradicts Goodell’s previous stance on protests within the league. But hopefully, he’ll use this time to listen and gain more understanding from the players in the league.

The NFL appears to be heading in the right direction. But as we all know, actions speak louder than words.