Roger Goodell Reveals His Opinion On NFL Teams Tanking

On Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed former head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the league.

In Flores’ lawsuit, he stated that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross $100,000 for each loss the team suffered during the 2019 season.

“That was a conversation about not doing as much as we needed to do in order to win football games,” Flores said last Wednesday on ESPN’s Get Up. “Take a flight, go on vacation, I’ll give you $100,000 per loss — those were his exact words. I deal in truth, I tell the players this, as well. I’m gonna give you good news, bad news, but it’s going to be honest.”

Shortly after these allegations surfaced, the NFL announced that it would launch an investigation into this matter. While speaking with reporters this afternoon, Goodell said he found these tanking allegations “very disturbing.”

Goodell added that it’s important the “integrity of the game” isn’t impacted in a negative manner.

Though the league has not revealed what type of discipline could come out of this investigation, Goodell said, “We’ll deal with it very seriously.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he found all of the allegations in the Brian Flores lawsuit “very disturbing.” “Integrity of the game is very important.” Goodell says when he knows the facts about alleged tanking, “We’ll deal with it very seriously.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022

The Dolphins finished the 2019 season with a 5-11 record.

If it turns out that Ross did offer Flores money to lose games, he’ll most likely be in serious trouble.