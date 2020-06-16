Roger Goodell Sends Message To NFL Teams About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but that could change in 2020. Roger Goodell has a message for teams interested in the free-agent quarterback.

Goodell has completely changed his stance on Kaepernick’s silent kneeling protest during the playing of the national cnthem. The NFL commissioner originally did not publicly support the former 49ers QB’s protest.

But in light of ongoing police brutality against the black community, Goodell has changed his original stance. He now supports Kaepernick and any form of player protests in the NFL. He’s also voiced his support for the Black Lives Matters movement in recent weeks.

It’s unclear if any team is interesting in signing Kaepernick this off-season. But Goodell “welcomes” and “encourages” any team interested in signing Kaepernick to complete a deal ahead of the 2020 season.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell told Mike Greenberg during ESPN’s “The Return of Sports,” via Bleacher Report. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.”

Plenty of coaches have echoed Goodell’s comments. But that doesn’t exactly mean Kaepernick will sign with a team this off-season.

Similar to the 2017 fiasco, most coaches and owners were saying the right things regarding Kaepernick. But no deal ever came to fruition.

Will Kaepernick play in the NFL this season? We’ll find out in coming months.