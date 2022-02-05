Roger Goodell Sends Stern Message To All 32 NFL Teams

On Saturday morning, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a stern message to all 32 NFL teams.

Goodell sent a memo to every team, calling lack of diversity among head coaches “unacceptable.” He said the league has made progress, but not nearly enough – especially at the coaching level.

“Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values,” Goodell said in the memo. “We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell just sent this memo to clubs, saying the league is retaining outside experts to help reevaluate its DEI policies and matters regarding integrity of the game will be “reviewed thoroughly and independently” in light of allegations from Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/VUK2dm0MMe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2022

In the memo, he also addressed the recent claims from former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Earlier this week, he filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL, suggesting teams discriminated against him and other coaches.

Initially, the NFL said Flores’ claims were “without merit.” However, Goodell said today that the league “will not wait to reassess and modify” its strategies to deliver “diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Perhaps there was some merit to Flores’ claims after all?

The NFL clearly needs to do a better job of ensuring diversity amongst head coaching hires. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is currently the lone Black head coach.