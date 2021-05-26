Roger Goodell Shares His Expectation For NFL Attendance Policy

The Spun

After having league attendance severely limited by COVID-19 last season, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is optimistic about 2021.

This afternoon, Goodell told media members that he is expecting full stadiums across the league this fall. Currently, 30 of the 32 NFL franchises would legally be allowed to play in front of full capacity.

Only Denver and Indianapolis have not been cleared for full crowds, but both are reportedly trending in the right direction.

This is the latest piece of good news regarding fan attendance for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the league announced that every team will be allowed to host fans at training camp this summer.

“It won’t likely look exactly the same as a normal training camp as far as proximity to players and autographs and some of the other things,” NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O’Reilly said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “But we’re excited to be able to communicate that fans will be able to enjoy an accessible part of the calendar.”

NFL training camps are set to open in late July, with the regular season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys set for Thursday, Sept. 9.


