Roger Goodell Shares What He’s Told Teams About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, Madden made headlines when the game included a familiar face in the latest version of the game: Colin Kaepernick.

EA Sports made the decision to add the free agent quarterback to the game. Not only that, but he’s set at an 81 rating, better than several current starting quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield.

Kaepernick’s name was back in the headlines this afternoon thanks to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. In a recent conversation with NBC’s Mike Tirico, Goodell opened up on a potential return to football for the former San Francisco 49ers star.

The commissioner made it clear he’s open to a potential return. More than that, though, he’s even encouraging teams to sign Kap.

Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“They usually don’t ask me about who they’re gonna sign…Those are decisions that each individual owner has to make, and their club, their coaches, their General Manager. And I’ve talked to a lot of our clubs about it. And so I’d encourage them, and I’d love to see him play again.”

Kapernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the close of the 2016 season.

He worked out for NFL teams last summer, but not team decided to sign the free agent quarterback. After four years out of the league, it would seem his NFL career is over.

However, Goodell made it clear he hopes to see Kap back in the league.