Roger Goodell’s Successor As NFL Commissioner Being ‘Speculated’

Roger Goodell’s time as the NFL’s commissioner is reportedly likely to come to an end within the next few years.

Goodell is a controversial figure, especially considering the way Colin Kaepernick’s career has played out on his watch. Regardless of his failures, the NFL has grown into an incredibly lucrative business during his tenure.

However, all good things must come to an end. According to Yahoo Sports insider Charles Robinson, Goodell’s contract is set to run out following the 2023 season.

Several team owners are reportedly talking about the fact that a “replacement” is needed to move the league forward. Here’s what Robinson had to say about Goodell’s future at the league commissioner:

With the latest collective-bargaining agreement in the books, there are already successors being speculated inside the league office. His contract runs through the 2023 season and there are some team owners who privately don’t shy away from talking about what kind of replacement is needed to take the league into its next frontier.

In December 2019, the Washington Post reported Goodell’s time as the league’s commissioner could come to an end before his contract runs out.

“Several owners said then they had been told by Goodell that his exit could come even sooner, once the new CBA and TV deals are completed,” the report read. The league agreed to a new CBA this offseason, but is still working on new TV deals.

