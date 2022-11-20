Ron Rivera Announces Official Starting Quarterback Decision

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders picked up another victory Sunday behind Taylor Heinicke.

Following a 23-10 victory over the Houston Texans, via NBC Sports, head coach Ron Rivera said he's sticking with Heinicke as his starting quarterback. Carson Wentz is eligible to come off the IR from a finger injury, but Washington didn't activate him for Sunday's game.

Rivera said they'll see if Wentz is ready to return as a backup, adding that the 29-year-old was "very good" about handling the news.

After starting 2-4 behind Wentz, Washington has won four of five games since Heinicke took over the starting job.

However, the fifth-year pro hasn't exactly carried the team to victory. He's posted 1,031 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four picks.

When asked what Heinicke demonstrated to win the job, Rivera said "winning."

In his post-game press conference, Heinicke called it "every kid's dream" to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

"It's a special moment," Heinicke said. "It's something I've been working for my whole life. ... I just want to keep this thing rolling."

Sticking with Heinicke could also affect the conditional draft pick Washington owes the Indianapolis Colts next year. The Commanders will give them a second-round pick if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the offense's snaps this season. It otherwise drops to a third-round choice.

Heinicke will start next Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.