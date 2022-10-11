Ron Rivera Spoke With Carson Wentz: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders shakes hands with head coach Ron Rivera after being introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ron Rivera created headlines by pinpointing quarterback as the reason for the Washington Commanders' struggles compared to the rest of the NFC East.

When asked Monday why the division's other teams are farther ahead than the Commanders, Rivera answered "quarterback." The head coach added that he doesn't regret acquiring Carson Wentz and believes the passer has shown some positive signs despite a 1-4 start, but he first gave everyone a juicy soundbite.

During Tuesday morning's appearance on The Don Geronimo Show, via The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Rivera said he apologized to Wentz and the team for his "mea culpa moment."

"I created a little bit of a distraction, and that's one thing that I try not to do and it's one thing that I'm very aware of," Rivera said. "Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So hey, that's on me. I should know better."

Rivera explained that he meant the other teams have more familiarity with their current teams and systems, while Wentz is still early in his first season with Washington. However, multiple Twitter users noted that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is also playing under a new regime.

"Ron Rivera will not take accountability for anything," RJ Ochoa of Blogging with the Boys wrote.

Cooper Rush has spent years on the Dallas Cowboys' bench, but he made one career start before replacing an injured Dak Prescott this season.

While Rivera apologized, he also seemed to shift the blame to anyone who blew his remarks out of proportion. The critics include his former quarterback, Alex Smith, who called Rivera "a defensive head coach that’s absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback."

The Commanders are already three games behind the Giants and Cowboys and four behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles entering their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears.