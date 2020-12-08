Ronald Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Has Told The Bucs

If he hadn’t already, Tom Brady certainly staked his claim as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ leader this week.

According to running back Ronald Jones, the veteran quarterback has implored his team to lock in and focus for the coming weeks saying, “It’s time.”

If there was ever a time to lock in for Tampa Bay it’s right now.

After starting the season with a strong 6-2 record, the Bucs have dropped three of their last four. The losing skid started with the team’s embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Saints in Week 9. The blowout was one of Brady’s worst games in his long NFL career, throwing zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

Over the past two weeks, the Buccaneers suffered close losses against solid teams. Brady and his squad fell to the Rams and the Chiefs, both by a score of 27-24.

With the Super-Bowl potential of this Tampa Bay team, they need to do a better job of closing out games against elite competition if they want to make a deep playoff run.

While improvements certainly need to be made, the Bucs are essential a lock to make the playoffs. With its loss to the Chiefs in Week 12, Tampa Bay’s playoff-chance percentage dropped only slightly from 85 to 80, according to New York Times.

The Bucs got the benefit of a bye week this weekend to regroup after these two closely-contested losses.

Tom Brady and his team will face off against the Vikings on Sunday in what’s expected to be an offensive shootout. A win over Minnesota would jump the Buccaneers’ playoff odds to 94 percent.

At 7-5, Tampa Bay sit at second place in the NFC South with a healthy three-game lead over both the Falcons and Panthers.