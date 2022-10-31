Breaking: Ravens, Bears Agree To Blockbuster Trade

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 21: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears on the field in the game against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Despite reports to the contrary, the Chicago Bears will be trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer is reporting that the Bears and the Ravens have agreed to a trade involving the former Georgia Bulldogs star. Previous reports suggested the Bears would not be trading their star linebacker.

But the Ravens have reportedly paid up to get the No. 5 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Bears and Ravens agree to trade for Roquan Smith," Glazer reported on Monday afternoon.

Smith has been one of the league's best linebackers since coming out of college, but the Bears are clearly going through a rebuilding period.

The NFL's 2022 trade deadline is set for Tuesday.