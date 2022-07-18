Ruling Made In Former NFL Quarterback's Wife's Theft Case

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

Christina McNown, the wife of former NFL quarterback and UCLA star Cade McNown, has plenty of community service to do in the near future.

Last year, Christina was charged with four felonies for allegedly stealing designer goods from her former boss. The cost of goods stolen reportedly exceeds $100,000.

She pled no contest to grand theft in Los Angeles this Monday.

Christina has been sentenced to 500 hours of community service. She also has to complete a theft course.

"With her plea today, Ms. McNown is being held responsible for her numerous thefts from Ms. Holland, which cost Ms. Holland hundreds of thousands of dollars, not to mention the loss of irreplaceable items with sentimental value," said Holland's attorney, Karen Sosa, via TMZ Sports. "We hope Ms. McNown reflects on her behavior and does not repeat these crimes in the future."

Cade spent four years playing for the UCLA Bruins and totaled over 10,000 yards passing and 68 touchdowns with 41 picks.

He later played in the NFL, appearing in 25 games for the Chicago Bears. He threw for 3,111 yards with 16 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.