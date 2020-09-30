Despite his incredible track record in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has never received an MVP vote. It’s a fact that’s bothered many of his supporters.

But how does Wilson himself feel about the situation. He was asked about it recently, and had an answer that you’d pretty much expect.

“I don’t want a (MVP) vote,” Wilson said this week. “I want to win.”

Message heard loud and clear. Fortunately for Wilson, he’s done a pretty good job of winning throughout his eight-year NFL career.

Wilson is 89-41-1 in his career, and has never missed a game. He’s also 9-6 in the postseason, with three of those wins coming in 2013 when he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win over the Denver Broncos.

Since his magical second NFL season, Wilson has continued to improve by leaps and bounds as a passer. He has made six Pro Bowls and led the league in touchdown passes in 2017.

But getting back to the Super Bowl has been pretty difficult since losing Super Bowl XLIX. Despite some remarkable seasons, his Seahawks have not advanced past the Divisional Round since that infamous Malcolm Butler interception.

2020 is starting to look like it may be his year though. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes through three games with a whopping 14 of them. His defense is making big plays, and even the running game is getting going.

Russell Wilson may or may not be an MVP candidate by year’s end. But if he finishes with 3-4 more wins than MVP votes, he’ll be happy.