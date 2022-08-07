Russell Wilson Booed On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Seahawks fans still aren't completely over the Russell Wilson breakup.

Wilson, who was traded from Seattle to Denver this offseason, was reportedly booed back in Washington on Sunday afternoon.

"They just booed Russell Wilson inside of Climate Pledge," Russell Brown wrote.

Seahawks fans are taking to Twitter to react.

"Classic Seattle fans……." one fan wrote.

"Peak Philadelphia. Love Seattle now," another fan wrote.

"This hurts. Dude gave a solid 10 years and a ring, show some respect smh," another fan added.

"If you are booing Wilson and still are a Junior Griffey fan, you are either intellectually deficient or intellectually dishonest," one fan added.

Wilson's reunion game with the Seahawks will be interesting, to say the least.