The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Russell Wilson, Ciara Announce Major Personal News

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Oscar party.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson won’t be adding Super Bowl championship No. 2 this year. The Seattle Seahawks lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. The star quarterback will be adding something better, though.

The Seahawks quarterback and his wife, Ciara, announced some major personal news on Instagram this morning.

Baby No. 3 is on the way.

Ciara revealed the news with an Instagram photo and a simple caption reading “Number 3.”

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Wilson and Ciara married in 2016. The couple has one child together and Ciara has another from her relationship with Future.

The Seahawks quarterback shared the news with his own version of the Instagram photo:

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Congrats to Russell and Ciara!

Filed Under: NFL


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.