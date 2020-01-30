Russell Wilson, Ciara Announce Major Personal News

Russell Wilson won’t be adding Super Bowl championship No. 2 this year. The Seattle Seahawks lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. The star quarterback will be adding something better, though.

The Seahawks quarterback and his wife, Ciara, announced some major personal news on Instagram this morning.

Baby No. 3 is on the way.

Ciara revealed the news with an Instagram photo and a simple caption reading “Number 3.”

Wilson and Ciara married in 2016. The couple has one child together and Ciara has another from her relationship with Future.

The Seahawks quarterback shared the news with his own version of the Instagram photo:

Congrats to Russell and Ciara!