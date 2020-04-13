Russell Wilson, Ciara Share Adorable Home Video

Russell Wilson and Ciara are the latest celebrity couple to post an adorable home dancing video.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and the star musician posted a video of their family doing the Toosie Slide. Their version of the viral Tik Tok dance included two of their children.

Ciara was also boasting a very noticeable baby bump at the end of the video. The happy couple announced their pregnancy earlier in the year.

“We did that Toosie…. And I’m Pregnant,” Ciara wrote.

Wilson and Ciara announced child No. 3 was on the way at the end of January.

Keep the viral dances coming, guys.