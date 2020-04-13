The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Russell Wilson, Ciara Share Adorable Home Video

Russell Wilson posing for a photo with Ciara.WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson and Ciara are the latest celebrity couple to post an adorable home dancing video.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and the star musician posted a video of their family doing the Toosie Slide. Their version of the viral Tik Tok dance included two of their children.

Ciara was also boasting a very noticeable baby bump at the end of the video. The happy couple announced their pregnancy earlier in the year.

“We did that Toosie…. And I’m Pregnant,” Ciara wrote.

View this post on Instagram

@ChampagnePapi @Toosie

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Wilson and Ciara announced child No. 3 was on the way at the end of January.

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Keep the viral dances coming, guys.

Filed Under: NFL

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.