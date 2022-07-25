Russell Wilson Has 2-Word Message Ahead Of NFL Season

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is ready to cook in Colorado.

After a decade with the Seattle Seahawks, the decorated quarterback will embark on a new chapter with the Denver Broncos. He won't have to wait much longer to take the field, as the AFC West squad reports to training camp Tuesday.

Ahead of the big day, Wilson posted a simple message on Twitter: "It's Time."

Wilson will look to revitalize an offense that has struggled mightily without much stability under center. The Broncos have ranked No. 22 or lower in six seasons since Peyton Manning's retirement. They've yet to make the playoffs since their last Super Bowl victory.

Wilson, meanwhile, led the Seahawks to nine consecutive winning campaigns before they went 7-10 last season. They finished among the NFL's top-12 scorers in eight of his 10 years steering the offense.

Mr. Unlimited is surrounded by young talent at the skill positions. While he'll likely miss DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Wilson will instead attempt to elevate rising stars Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Although a new regime may place more passing responsibilities on his shoulders, he'll have help from the stout backfield tandem of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

Wilson will begin his Broncos career by going back to Seattle to face his former team on Sept. 12.