Russell Wilson Has Best-Selling Jersey: NFL World Reacts

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

There was a lot of movement in the NFL this offseason, from Tyreek Hill going to the Dolphins to Amari Cooper getting traded to the Browns to Matt Ryan heading to the Colts.

However, it's Russell Wilson's new Denver Broncos jersey that is the league's best-selling uniform.

Wilson, who will rock No. 3 for the Broncos, has the best-selling jersey in the league right now.

The Broncos have one of the most-passionate fan bases in the NFL, so this isn't a big surprise.

It's clear that Denver is very excited for the Russell Wilson era.

"They need to restock!!!!" one fan tweeted.

"I had a large part in making this happen. I bought four for me, my wife and two of my kids. We’re all on the Russell Wilson train," one fan added.

Not everyone is optimistic, though.

"People better brace themselves. Wilson gonna help but on paper the schedule is not kind. We could be in for a frustrating year," another fan added.

It will be fun to watch either way.