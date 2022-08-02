Russell Wilson Reacts To Brutal Broncos Injury News

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

This Tuesday, a nightmarish situation unfolded out at Denver Broncos' practice.

Two Broncos offensive players - starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and fourth-string running back Damarea Crockett - suffered season-ending injuries. An awful development, especially for this time of year.

Russell Wilson had already begun developing a strong connection with Patrick, making this loss that much more significant.

The Broncos quarterback sent a message to Patrick via Twitter this Tuesday night.

"Going to miss balling w/ you @Tpstreets You’ve overcome every challenge in your life and you will overcome this one. Faith is stronger than the circumstances," he said.

With Tim Patrick out of the fold, the Broncos will likely move forward with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler as starters in the receivers room.

It's also plausible Denver looks to the free-agent market for more depth. But as pointed out by Broncos insider Benjamin Albright, the team actually has some good depth at the wide receiver position right now.

"Broncos genuinely have a lot of receiver depth right now I would be surprised if they signed one immediately," he said.

We'll see. Losing a player like Patrick is going to hurt and the Broncos may try and find a solid replacement.