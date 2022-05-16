Russell Wilson Reacts To Ciara Posing For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

It's been a big year for Russell Wilson, Ciara and their family.

Earlier this year, Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster move.

Now, Ciara has landed one of the covers of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Wilson says that this is something his wife has "always wanted."

"That's what my wife does. She inspires people because she connects with them. She tilts rooms when she walks into them; it really seems like all the furniture just slides her way," Wilson said. "Maybe it's an interaction with a fan, where she'll suggest they take a selfie together before the fan can even ask. Or it might be a far more serious situation. I remember our first visit to Seattle Children's Hospital, when a mother of a boy who was ill held on to her for a good five minutes without letting go. That's the kind of woman Ciara is — a ray of light."

SI Swimsuit.

Ciara is one of four cover models for this year's 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, joining Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

More from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen online here.