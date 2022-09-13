Russell Wilson Reacts To Getting Booed By Seahawks Fans

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Russell Wilson didn't receive a friendly welcome when returning to Seattle in a new uniform Monday night.

Seahawks fans surprisingly booed the decade-long franchise cornerstone when he took the field alongside his new Denver Broncos teammates. During the post-game press conference, Wilson told reporters (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) that he had no hard feelings toward his old fanbase.

"No, it didn’t bother me," Wilson said. "This is a hostile environment. It always has been. I didn’t expect them to give a round of applause every once in a while."

The Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos following a fruitful decade that saw him lead the organization to eight playoff berths and win their only Super Bowl title. He also received the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his community service work.

While Wilson wasn't bothered by the jeers, he contended that he left everything out of the field over the last 10 years.

"I gave everything I had, every day here. Every day," Wilson added. "Anybody that says anything else, they’re completely wrong. I gave everything I had, every day. So I know that for a fact."

He also addressed his appreciation for Seattle and described the surreal experience of seeing his former teammates and coaches at Lumen Field.

"This was a special game ... This stadium has been special to me. I wouldn't be where I am without this place, so I'm grateful for that."

Wilson isn't discouraged about falling short in his shortcoming. Despite Denver's 17-16 loss, he remains "excited where we're going" as a team. He should receive a far warmer reception when playing his first home game at Mile High this Sunday.