Russell Wilson Reveals Biggest Goal For Broncos Right Now

The Denver Broncos have suffered from a severe scoring deficiency all year.

Despite relinquishing the NFL's second-fewest points per game (17.0), the Broncos are 3-9 with a league-low 13.9 points per contest. Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens marked the second game -- both single-digit losses -- where Denver failed to find the end zone.

Via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports, quarterback Russell Wilson stated the obvious Wednesday.

“The biggest thing is we’re trying to find more touchdowns… doesn’t matter how we do it," Wilson said.

Through a dozen ugly games, the Broncos have tallied as many touchdowns (14) as Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams. They've found the end zone three times during an ongoing three-game losing streak and offered more than one touchdown in two games.

Wilson has just eight of his 300 career passing touchdowns this season. If he doesn't pick up the pace, the 34-year-old will finish with fewer than 20 scores for the first time in his 11-year career.

The Broncos must significantly improve their scoring output to upset the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. While Kansas City is averaging 29.2 points per game, Denver hasn't exceeded 23 in a game this season.