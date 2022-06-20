Russell Wilson Reveals His 1 Main Priority In Trade Decision

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

For the first time in his decorated career, Russell Wilson won't play for the Seattle Seahawks.

After spending 10 seasons with the team that drafted him in the third round, Wilson will start a new chapter with the Denver Broncos. The AFC West squad sent quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and multiple draft picks to Seattle to acquire the nine-time Pro Bowl passer.

Per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports, Wilson called it "a blessing" to come to Denver and laid out a common theme of attributes he desired from a new organization.

"I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win," Wilson said. "I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win. And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver."

The Broncos have gone six seasons without a winning record, but they won back-to-back Super Bowls behind John Elway and another in Peyton Manning's final season. Wilson will look to join that lineage of star quarterbacks taking them all the way.

It won't be easy. Denver faces stout competition in a stacked division. Wilson will also have to shake off any ill effects from last season's finger injury that sidelined him for the first time in his career.

Yet the Broncos have the talent in place to turn the corner behind a top-flight quarterback.