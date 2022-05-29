Russell Wilson Speaks Out On Seattle: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at CenturyLink Field on August 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson will began his Denver Broncos tenure where his NFL career began.

The Broncos are set to open the 2022 regular season on the road against his old team, the Seattle Seahawks.

But Wilson has made it clear that there will be no extra emotions with the contest. It's strictly business for the Broncos' new quarterback.

"It's non-emotional," Wilson said. "It's just ball."

Fans are interested to see what happens.

"Let's wait and see the reception Russ gets in Seattle on Week 1. If they boo, he's right. Somehow I think they won't. He deserves gratitude for everything he did there," one fan tweeted.

"I get Seahawk fans are probably upset but I don’t know how they genuinely believe they’re gonna beat us Wk 1," another fan added.

"If he's booed Im not a 12 anymore. They should be Gratefull for 10 Excellent years and 2Super Bowls and a SB win from Russ....And 9 winning seasons! He carried the team most of those years," one fan added on Twitter.

Denver and Seattle are set to play on Monday, Sept. 12.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.