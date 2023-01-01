Russell Wilson Took A Significant Statistical Step On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Wilson took one step closer to ending a season he'd rather forget.

The Denver Broncos threw a 25-yard score to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. That gives Wilson just 13 passing touchdowns this season.

Pardon My Take made light of his struggles by noting that he finally has more passing touchdowns than bathrooms in his new home.

Wilson purchased a $25 million mansion in Colorado with his wife, Ciara, after getting traded from the Seattle Seahawks. Along with a dozen bathrooms, the 20,000-square-foot house features an indoor pool, game room, basketball court, and a home theater.

He later signed a five-year, $245 million extension through the 2028 season.

Wilson and the Broncos expected far more than 13 passing touchdowns by Week 17. But little has gone right for the NFL's bottom-ranked scoring offense this season.

The 34-year-old added two rushing scores Sunday, giving Wilson 16 total touchdowns this season. Down 27-24 in the fourth quarter, Denver has a chance to pull off a major road upset.