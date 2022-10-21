Russell Wilson's Former Teammate Explains "Be Human" Comment

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Michael Robinson clarified what he meant when calling Russell Wilson a "robot."

Speaking on NFL Total Access earlier this week, the former Seattle Seahawks fullback urged his old teammate to "be human" and show more frustration amid the Denver Broncos' struggle. Otherwise, he suggested "mutiny is afoot."

On Thursday, Robinson told Colin Cowherd that he wouldn't call Wilson inauthentic since he's exuded positivity "since the moment I met him." However, he feels that optimism can turn into naïveté if Wilson won't acknowledge any problems.

"You can't be so positive that you're ignorant to reality," Robinson said.

The Broncos hoped the nine-time Pro Bowler would vault them into title contention, but Wilson has instead posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for a 2-4 team that's scored an NFL-low 15.2 points per game.

"I just wanted to see a little more fire from my old quarterback, from my old playmaker in Russell Wilson," he added. "Because I know he has the skill set, and I know he has the want-to to be great."

Robinson also said he thinks the pairing between Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett "just isn't right." He doesn't see the situation comparable to Peyton Manning joining Denver and taking ownership of an offense with a talented supporting cast.

"Russell had to find an offense that he can step into to accentuate the things that he does well," Robinson said. "I think Nathan Hackett would serve himself well by just giving Russell all the tools at the line of scrimmage so that he could run the show himself. And just let the veteran leadership, let the veteran experience of Russell Wilson kick in, and let Russell go cook."

While Wilson is highly unlikely to start calling out his coaches and teammates, he'll look to improve his play when facing the New York Jets this Sunday.