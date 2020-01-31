The expectation around the league is that a plethora of quarterbacks will be on the move this offseason. One signal-caller that doesn’t plan on changing teams is Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick has bounced around the league over the course of his career, but he found a nice role with the Miami Dolphins. He finished this season with 3,529 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Miami is most likely going to select a quarterback in the upcoming draft, which includes prospects like Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa. Nonetheless, the journeyman quarterback isn’t worried by that at all.

On Friday morning, Fitzpatrick was on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo to talk about this past season and his plans for 2020.

It turns out that Fitzpatrick plans on returning to the Dolphins.

When asked if he’ll be with the Dolphins next season, Ryan Fitzpatrick said “So I’m under contract to be a Miami Dolphin and I want to play football next year.”

Earlier this morning, on Golic and Wingo, Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed what we all knew — he plans to return to the #Dolphins in 2020. pic.twitter.com/3WNKW6wWsF — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) January 31, 2020

Fitzpatrick could serve as the bridge quarterback for the Dolphins – assuming they select a young gunslinger in the NFL Draft. It would especially make sense if the team takes Tagovailoa, as he is still rehabbing from his season-ending hip injury.

The Dolphins were a competitive team under head coach Mike Flores this regular season. One of the main reasons why was because of Fitzpatrick’s ability to make big throws downfield.

As of right now, the Dolphins will have a solid veteran quarterback to trust next season in Fitzpatrick.

[Chris Perkins]