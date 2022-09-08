Ryan Fitzpatrick Announces Official Decision On Football Career

In June, Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from the NFL. In case it wasn't clear, the journeyman quarterback doubled down on his decision during an interview with TMZ Sports.

When asked if he'd play football again, Fitzpatrick said that he's done suiting up for NFL teams.

"I'm retired," Fitzpatrick told TMZ Sports. "It's official. I'm done."

Fitzpatrick, who joined Amazon Prime Video as an analyst, certainly appreciates that he no longer has to deal with the physical toll that comes with playing football.

"There's still a lot of work and preparation that goes into talking about football," he added. "It's more of the mental side of it than all the physical and recovery. I don't get hit anymore which is nice."

Over the course of Fitzpatrick's NFL career, he spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans, St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

Fitzpatrick finished his career with 34,990 passing yards and 223 touchdowns.