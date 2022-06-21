Ryan Fitzpatrick Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Washington Football Team looks to pass during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced that he's retiring from the NFL. Shortly after that announcement, he landed a new job.

Fitzpatrick will join Amazon Prime Video's pregame show for its Thursday Night Football coverage this upcoming season.

"Although my playing career has come to an end, my love for football has not," Fitzpatrick said. "I'm excited to start this new chapter with Thursday Night Football and looking forward to sharing my unique experiences and perspectives with football fans."

We're still a few months away from the start of the 2022 season, but fans are eager to see how Fitzpatrick performs in this new role.

Football fans are also excited to see how Fitzpatrick meshes with the rest of the crew. He'll be joining forces with Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman.

Some fans are hopeful this will be Fitzpatrick's outfit for the pregame show:

Fitzpatrick bounced around the league for most of his career, spending time with the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans, St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

Despite hanging up his cleats, Fitzpatrick remains a fan favorite in the NFL world.