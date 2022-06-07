Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals His 1 Major Career Regret

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Washington Football Team looks to pass during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ryan Fitzpatrick recently closed the book on his 17-year career, which stretched across nine different NFL franchises.

While the well-traveled quarterback far exceeded expectations of a seventh-round pick, he wish he could have finished his final season on a brighter note.

Fitzpatrick threw just six passes before suffering a season-ending hip subluxation in Week 1. He told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that he regrets having his eventual swan song cut short.

“I just think it’s a bummer the way that last year ended,” Fitzpatrick told Breer. “The fact that I got hurt in the first game of the year, I get hit probably the same way I’ve gotten hit a thousand different times in my career, and just so happened to hurt my hip. That one, it’s just unfortunate, it’s part of the game, it happens. So I wish it ended differently.”

Fitzpatrick signed a one-year, $10 million contract to start for the Washington Commanders, who made the playoffs the previous year.

Rather than stabilizing the position, the veteran went down early in his first game. Washington finished 7-10 behind Taylor Heinicke.

“I know that I’m so fortunate to have 17 years, to have mostly a healthy career,” Fitzpatrick added.

Fitzpatrick made 166 career starts, but last season's early injury cost him a chance at making a postseason run that eluded him throughout his NFL career.