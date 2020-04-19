Ryan Leaf will be among the first to say that he’s the biggest draft bust in NFL history.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft said so himself in a piece for The Players’ Tribune back in 2017. But with his NFL career long behind him, Leaf is taking the mantle in stride and owning it like nobody else.

On Sunday, Peyton Manning appeared on SportsCenter and joked that he’d like Joe Burrow to break his rookie interception record. Leaf found the message and admitted that if he had played all 16 games as a rookie, he probably could have.

“I’m sure if I was allowed to start all 16 games that rookie year as well I would have that record!! #98Draftclass” Leaf wrote.

To Leaf’s credit, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. While Manning threw 28 interceptions as a rookie, he did so while leading the league with 575 pass attempts. Leaf, on the other hand, threw 15 interceptions on just 245 attempts – an interception rate of 6.1-percent.

Josh Freeman is the only rookie in the last 20 years to reach the same level of futility that Leaf did.

After his ill-fated rookie season, Leaf would miss the whole 1999 season and come back in 2000 with an equally bad campaign. He was released after the season, started and lost three games for Dallas in 2001, and never played in the NFL again.

The former Washington State star has long since gotten over his NFL failings and off-the-field controversies though. He is now enjoying a successful second career as a broadcaster.

It’s a delight to see he’s taking it all in stride.