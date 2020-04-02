Ryan Leaf Shares Awesome Message On 8-Year Prison Anniversary

In uncertain times like this a lot of people are feeling exceptionally down for a wide variety of reasons. But if there’s one person worth looking to as an example of how to recover from reaching the lowest of lows, it’s Ryan Leaf.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the former No. 2 overall draft pick and infamous draft bust posted a heartwarming message. He said that today was the 8-year anniversary of his first day in prison and revealed that he has now been sober for eight years.

“8 years ago today I woke up on the floor of a prison cell…” Leaf wrote. “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending!! There is Hope!! #soberlife #8yearssober”

Leaf was arrested and sent to jail in 2012 for burglary, theft and drug charges in Montana. He was released from prison in 2014.

8 years ago today I woke up on the floor of a prison cell…You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending!! There is Hope!! #soberlife #8yearssober pic.twitter.com/a9zUYZJI6I — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) April 2, 2020

But Leaf has done a complete 180 over the past few years. He’s now a respected football analyst for ESPN and also does broadcast work for the Pac-12 Network.

Last September, Leaf was inducted into the Washington State Cougars Hall of Fame – nearly 22 years after his third-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting after leading the Cougars to the Rose Bowl.

Outside of football, Leaf has started a family and works as an ambassador a substance recovery community.

If someone who hit rock bottom the way Leaf did and turn his life around like that, so can the rest of us.