Ryan Leaf Suggests NFL Postpone All Week 18 Games After Damar Hamlin Injury

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: SiriusXM host Ryan Leaf attends day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVI on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The NFL plans on playing Week 18 as scheduled despite Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest Monday night.

On The Straight Line podcast, former quarterback Ryan Leaf said the league should postpone the regular season's final games one week. He believes the Buffalo Bills especially aren't in the right mindset to prepare for a football game while Hamlin remains in critical condition.

"You can't ask the Buffalo Bills, without knowing how their teammate is doing, to go out and play a very meaningful game against the New England Patriots to solidify their No. 2 seed in the playoffs," Leaf said. "None of that means anything if Damar Hamlin's status worsens at all."

Leaf suggested the NFL push back the playoff rounds a week and skip "that silly Pro Bowl flag football game." The Super Bowl would remain on Feb. 12, but without the extra bye week after the conference championship games.

He also sent a message to NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent when posting the podcast clip on Twitter.

"If the NFL truly cared about the health, safety, and wellness of their players, there would be no reason not to postpone this weekend's games," Leaf wrote. "Troy Vincent, let’s see if you’re a part of the #NFLBrotherhood or just another cog in the corporate $$ printing machine!"

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the league still plans on playing all Week 18 games as scheduled. Vincent said, "Everything is being considered" for how to handle the postponed Bills/Bengals game from Monday night.