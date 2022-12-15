Ryan Shazier Reveals If He'll Let His Kids Play Football

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 16: Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field following a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryan Shazier knows the dangers of playing football better than most.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker suffered a spinal contusion while making a head-first tackle in 2017. The injury limited movement in his lower extremities and ended his playing career.

Despite living the risks, Shazier told T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Orlando Scandrick that he'd "100 percent" let his two sons play football if they desire.

Shazier described his incident as "a very small-case scenario."

"It happens, but I'm not going to allow my kid to live off of fear of what can happen," Shazier said on the Airing It Out podcast. "You know, if you live on fear, then that's a very scary life to live, and I don't want my kids to be living like that."

However, he jokingly told the former wide receiver and cornerback that he might nudge his kids toward their positions rather than linebacker or quarterback.

Shazier played four seasons in the NFL before suffering the career-ending injury. The two-time Pro Bowler compiled 299 tackles, seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and seven sacks in 46 games.

His playing days ended at age 25, but Shazier has recovered to walk from an injury that doctors worried would paralyze him.

While nobody could reasonably blame Shazier for steering his sons to other sports or activities, he doesn't mind if they want to play football.