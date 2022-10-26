Saints Announce This Week's Starting Quarterback Decision

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Even with Jameis Winston available, the New Orleans Saints are standing pat at quarterback.

Head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per NewOrelans.Football's Mike Triplett, Allen said playing Dalton is an "offensive decision" with Winston cleared to return from back and ankle injuries.

While Winston was active as an emergency quarterback last Thursday, the former No. 1 pick hasn't played since Week 3. Although Winston is available, Nick Underhill reported that he's not fully healthy yet.

In his place, Dalton completed 30 of 47 pass attempts for 361 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. However, the 34-year-old also surrendered two pick-sixes to close the second quarter.

Playing for his fourth team in as many seasons, Dalton has posted a 90.1 quarterback rating with 7.2 yards per pass attempt in four games. Winston, meanwhile, registered a 79.5 quarterback rating with 7.5 yards per attempt in three starts.

Via ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Allen said he saw "no need to upset the apple cart" with a quarterback change. That could quickly change if Dalton doesn't succeed at the Superdome this Sunday.

The Red Rifle will lead the 2-5 Saints into action against the 2-4 Raiders at 1 p.m. ET.