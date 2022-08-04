Saints Are Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Free Agent

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly rolling the dice on a former player who's years removed from NFL action.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to add linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Set to turn 32 next weekend, Alonso hasn't played in the NFL since handling a limited role with the Saints in 2019.

Per ESPN's Katherine Terrell, he'll re-join the team on a one-year contract. Alonso desired a New Orleans reunion, and the two sides swiftly reached a deal following a "great" workout.

Alonso appeared to have a bright future after finishing second behind Sheldon Richardson in the 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. The Oregon alum began his NFL career with 159 tackles, four interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in his debut season for the Buffalo Bills.

However, Alonso missed all of 2014 recovering from ACL surgery. The Bills then surprisingly sent him to the Philadelphia Eagles for running back LeSean McCoy, who just made the Pro Bowl with 1,319 rushing yards.

After playing 11 underwhelming games for the Eagles in 2015, Alonso bounced back to tally 355 tackles for the Miami Dolphins from 2016 to 2018. He recorded just 31 tackles for New Orleans the following year when his snap rate plummeted to 32 percent.

Alonso hasn't played since tearing his ACL during their first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Given his last stint with the Saints, Alonso knows Bruce Allen's defense. He'll get an opportunity to join a linebacker corps led by Demario Davis, Pete Werner, and Zack Baun.