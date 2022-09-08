Saints Are Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Wyatt Davis has found a new team right before the 2022 season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints signed the guard off the New York Giants' practice squad. He'll join their active roster three days before a Week 1 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Davis was a captain at Ohio State, where he was twice recognized as a first-team All-American. The grandson of Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis became the first Buckeyes guard to receive the Big Ten's Rimington-Pace Award honoring the conference's top offensive lineman.

However, knee injuries caused him to slip to the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis saw his only limited work on special teams for the Minnesota Vikings last season.

After slipping down Minnesota's depth chart this summer, Davis didn't make the team's 53-man roster. The Giants signed him to their practice squad last week before he found a roster spot in New Orleans.

As noted by Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Davis joins six other Buckeyes alumni on the Saints' active roster. That includes Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, and 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave.