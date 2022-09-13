Saints Are Signing Veteran Running Back Tuesday

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face as backfield insurance.

On Tuesday, the team signed running back Latavius Murray to the practice squad. The move comes as Alvin Kamara deals with a rib issue.

Playing for New Orleans in 2019 and 2020, Murray gained 1,704 yards and 11 touchdowns in 31 games. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry with the team, above his career 4.2 rate.

While Murray didn't often receive a featured role, he exceeded 100 rushing yards in three games.

Murray then went to the Baltimore Ravens, where he collected 501 rushing yards and six touchdowns in an injury-depleted backfield last season.

The former sixth-round pick remained unsigned throughout the offseason, but he'll return to New Orleans with the Saints seeking extra depth. While Murray's signing seemingly doesn't bode well for Kamara's status, head coach Dennis said Monday that he believes the star back is "going to be fine."