Saints Claimed Notable Running Back On Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Eno Benjamin will join his third NFL team this season after getting claimed off waivers again.

Nearly a month after claiming him from the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans waived the 23-year-old running back Tuesday. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Saints claimed Benjamin.

Benjamin's agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, confirmed the news to Schefter.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, New Orleans was one of four teams to place a claim for Benjamin last month. Houston had a higher priority because of its worse record.

Benjamin tallied 299 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season for the Cardinals, who made him a seventh-round pick in 2021. Since joining the Texans, he gained one yard on 12 snaps.

Houston notably moved on from Benjamin despite starting running Dameon Pierce suffering a high ankle sprain. The rookie could miss a game or two.

The Saints, who remain in the NFC South race despite a 4-9 record, rank 22nd in rushing offense this season. Star running back Alvin Kamara only has 248 rushing yards over his last seven games, and Mark Ingram is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

New Orleans would be in an improbable four-way division tie had it not squandered a late 16-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. The Saints will return from a bye to play a surprisingly meaningful game against the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.