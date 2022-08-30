Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles.

Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly as a nickel cornerback. He collected a career-high three interceptions with two sacks and seven passes defended.

Per Pro Football Reference, he allowed 6.6 yards per target and a 67.7 passer rating in coverage.

The former fourth-round pick will make $2.54 million in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. Rapoport said extension conversations between Gardner-Johnson and the Saints "broke down" before they traded him.

Since the Eagles already have Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddux at cornerback, Gardner-Johnson will see more reps at safety alongside Marcus Epps. Gardner-Johnson’s agent, Kevin Conner, confirmed the trade to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and said he expects his client to be a "full-time safety."

The position change can help Gardner-Johnson secure a bigger payday while aiding an Eagles defense that ranked 11th in passing yards allowed last season.