Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles.
Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly as a nickel cornerback. He collected a career-high three interceptions with two sacks and seven passes defended.
Per Pro Football Reference, he allowed 6.6 yards per target and a 67.7 passer rating in coverage.
The former fourth-round pick will make $2.54 million in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. Rapoport said extension conversations between Gardner-Johnson and the Saints "broke down" before they traded him.
Since the Eagles already have Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddux at cornerback, Gardner-Johnson will see more reps at safety alongside Marcus Epps. Gardner-Johnson’s agent, Kevin Conner, confirmed the trade to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and said he expects his client to be a "full-time safety."
The position change can help Gardner-Johnson secure a bigger payday while aiding an Eagles defense that ranked 11th in passing yards allowed last season.