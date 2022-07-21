Saints Have Announced Official Decision On Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas hasn't completed his recovery path yet.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints placed the star wide receiver on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list five days before veterans report to training camp.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport will also start training camp on the PUP list after having half of his left pinkie finger amputated this offseason.

It's not an ideal start for Thomas, who missed all of last season dealing with nagging ankle injuries. He played just seven games in the 2020 season and was held without a catch in his last appearance, a Divisional Round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that there's "optimism" of Thomas getting cleared to compete "at some point early in camp." The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year reported to minicamp and is reportedly "on the same page" with first-year head coach Dennis Allen.

A healthy Thomas is vital to New Orleans repairing last season's bottom-ranked passing offense. The Saints are also working to bring quarterback Jameis Winston back from an ACL tear that ended his 2021 campaign early.

This might not be a significant setback. Saints reporter Nick Underhill said he doesn't anticipate Thomas or Davenport staying on the PUP for too long. The team can activate them at any time.