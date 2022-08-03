Saints Release Tight End Following Veteran Signing

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints cut one tight end to sign another Wednesday.

According to John Hendrix of Saints News Network, New Orleans released Brandon Dillon to clear a roster spot for the newly added Chris Herndon.

Dillon became the second player to make the NFL from Marian University when signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted in 2019. He caught his only target for six yards in five games spread across three years.

Last season, he was limited to 22 special-teams snaps in one game. The 6'5", 250-pound tight end spent most of his time on the team's practice squad.

The New York Jets added Dillon to their practice squad at the end of 2021, but they waived him shortly after this year's NFL Draft. He signed with the Saints in late June.

Although he played 16 games, Herndon also saw scarce pass-catching work for the Vikings last season. He secured four of seven targets for 40 yards and a touchdown, playing just 17 percent of the offense's snaps.

However, Herndon began his career by tallying 502 receiving yards and four touchdowns with the Jets in 2018. The fourth-round pick added three more scores in 2020.

Herndon could earn playing time for a team without a clear starting option at tight end.

Adam Trautman may assume an expanded role in his third season, and veteran Nick Vannett will return for his second season with the team. The Saints also plan to use Taysom Hill at tight end this season.